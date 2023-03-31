Advertise with Us
Champion’s Pharmacy collects donations for Rolling Fork victims

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local legacy continues on through a local business owner who took on her father’s pharmacy.

Many in Memphis knew Dr. Charles Champion of Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store as a beloved healer and giver.

Even after his death, his daughter, Dr. Carol Champion, and now the owner of the local pharmacy, is continuing his giving spirit.

Donations are being accepted this week at the business on Elvis Presley Boulevard to help those impacted by a tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

Dr. Carol Champion says they will be accepting water and nonperishable foods to spread the love her father spread.

“Dr. Champion built this business on love and compassion, and he was community-based, and that’s one thing that he instilled in me and the family, to give back,” she said. “And that’s why we’re so excited to do this, to give back from what he’s taught us.”

Donations can be dropped off at the pharmacy’s “Herbs on Wheels” truck.

The truck was created for community outreach and will be reaching past Shelby County this weekend.

