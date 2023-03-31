Businesses, citizens take extra steps to stay safe during rise in violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety is by far one of the biggest concerns in the Mid-South. Thursday, both business owners and private citizens are looking for ways to stay safe.

Quite often the first line of defense against gun violence at restaurants, bars, or clubs are security guards.

One private security company owner says while their focus is typically inside of bars and restaurants, there’s now an even bigger focus outside in the parking lot, where car thefts and break-ins are a big deal as well.

Private security companies are in high demand right now.

This year alone there have been multiple shootings at popular nightclubs and restaurants in Memphis, including the fatal shooting Wednesday night at Prive, the shooting Tuesday at the Midtown lounge CRU, and the fatal shooting at the Live Lounge in February.

Leonard Watkins with Stellar Security Services says he’s receiving calls weekly from different apartment complexes, lounges, restaurants and parking garages.

Thanks to a new Tennessee Law called “Dallas’ Law,” security guards now must undergo additional training.

Dallas’ Law requires training in CPR, first aid and de-escalation methods.

”We need to be able to talk to these different individuals down, not meet them at the level that they are at, as far as being irate, upset about different things. De-escalation can help a lot of matters in terms of safety of all individuals,” said Watkins.

One owner of a self-defense school in Memphis says he is receiving many calls for classes.

Don Adams with “The Threat Response Group” says there are ways to stay safe while avoiding any physical contact.

“The ultimate goal we teach our students is to go home, get away. If you can avoid a situation, that’s the most ideal thing you can do. I tell my students avoidance is 100 percent effective, 100 percent of the time,” said Adams.

Adams also advises citizens to ask themselves three questions when trying to determine a threat.

1.) What’s going on?

2.) What stands out?

3.) What am I going to do about it?

Adams says having a plan in all situations is always your best defense.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.