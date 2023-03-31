3rd, final teenage Wilder Youth escapee captured in Chattanooga

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Tennessee have officially announced the capture of three teenagers, all 17 years old, who escaped the Wilder Juvenile Detention Center in Fayette County earlier in the month.

The three captured teens were being held on charges ranging from aggravated robbery and aggravated assault to felony reckless endangerment, according to U.S. Marshals.

On March 11, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Wilder staff that three males were missing.

While deputies were searching the area, a resident stated his vehicle was stolen, according to U.S. Marshals.

Video footage showed the vehicle leaving the Fayette County area.

Fayette County Deputies requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis to assist in locating and apprehending the three escapees.

On March 14, the TRVFTF and Fayette County Deputies working in conjunction with the Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Unit were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Nashville, Tenn.

The U.S. Marshals in Middle Tennessee were requested to assist.

The USMS Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the first teen at 354 Kothe Way in Antioch, Tenn.

On March 21, the TRVFTF was notified by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office that a second escaped teen was found off Hicks Eden Road in Pleasant View, Tenn.

According to Cheatham County, he faces additional charges unrelated to the escape.

On Thursday, March 30, the TRVFTF developed information that the last juvenile was in the Chattanooga area and requested the assistance of U.S. Marshals in East Tennessee.

The USMS Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, along with the Chattanooga Police Department, spotted the third teen during their investigation and arrested him without incident in the 1200 block of Grove Street in Chattanooga.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.