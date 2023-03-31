Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WMC) - A plane crash left one dead and the other injured in Lafayette County on Thursday night.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office a small private plane did not return to the airport it took off from in Union County at 9:36 p.m.

After multiple Mississippi authorities searched for the plane, it was located.

One person was found dead, say deputies. Another person was initially missing but found hours later with injuries.

According to NTSB the plane was a Zenith 701 STOL and it was found in a heavily wooded area.

“ The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased occupants. and their thoughts and prayers are with the injured occupant for a speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

Best Life: Veterans fighting chronic pain
Best Life: Fighting chronic pain and insomnia
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
ET
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 31, 2023
TBI's Keli McAlister provides latest on 2 MPD officers, suspect shot in Whitehaven
TBI's Keli McAlister provides latest on 2 MPD officers, suspect shot in Whitehaven