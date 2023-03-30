Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Westbrook has season-high 36 points, Clippers beat Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had a season-high 36 points, Robert Covington also had a season best with 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-132 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set.

The teams — both short-handed Wednesday — will meet again Friday night in Memphis.

Westbrook made five 3-pointers without a miss and had 10 assists. Covington was 9 of 10 from the field, making all seven of his 3-point attempts.

Bones Hyland added 20 points for Los Angles, including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Clippers pulled away in the final seven minutes.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and nine assists. Dillon Brooks added 30 points as all five Memphis starters finished in double figures. The Grizzlies had won seven in a row and 12 straight at home.

While the Clippers were already without Paul George as he recovers from a right knee sprain, Kawhi Leonard was a late scratch for personal reasons.

The Grizzlies sat a number of key players on the second night of a back-to-back. Morant was back after sitting out against Orlando on Tuesday night, but Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and reserve John Konchar were declared out with various ailments.

Clippers: In addition to George and Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. sat out his second game under health and safety protocol. ... Terance Mann started in Leonard’s spot. ... G Norman Powell returned after missing 11 games with left shoulder subluxation. He scored 13 points.

Grizzlies: C Steven Adams missed his 30th game with a PCL sprain in his right knee. Former Clipper Luke Kennard, obtained in a trade-deadline deal, started his 12th game of the season, but first game in a Memphis uniform.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Jermell James White
Man charged after string of Germantown auto burglaries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods

Latest News

Help on the way for Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Help on the way for Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Thieves use stolen vehicles to break into Memphis phone repair store
Thieves use stolen vehicles to break into Memphis phone repair store
Clerk Wanda Halbert responds to Mayor Harris' demands, addresses the relocation controversy
Clerk Wanda Halbert responds to Mayor Harris' demands, addresses the relocation controversy
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school