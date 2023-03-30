West Memphis police chase ends in crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis police chase ended in a crash on I-240 in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say that at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a West Memphis officer calling for help to detain a suspect who was responsible for auto theft out of West Memphis, according to a report filed by WMPD.

Police say the West Memphis officer saw the suspect, 25-year-old Cortez Brown, driving a stolen 2011 Chevrolet Camaro and gave chase in West Memphis, headed east.

Brown crossed into Memphis and eventually crashed at I-240 and Norris Road, police say.

Police say several people were seriously injured in the crash and had to be transported to the hospital.

When Memphis officers arrived at the scene, West Memphis police told the officers that the driver had fled the crash scene.

The arresting officers then began canvassing the area, looking for Brown.

They later found him hiding behind a trash can on Alice Road. Brown then ran, and, after a short pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Due to injuries sustained from the crash and foot pursuit, Brown was transported to Regional One Health for treatment, police say.

Shortly after he was hospitalized, Brown was transported to 201 Poplar.

Brown is charged with evading arrest, facilitation of the theft of merchandise valued at $2,500-$10,000, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and intentionally evading arrest in auto.

He is scheduled to appear in Shelby County Court on Friday.

