UTHSC dental patient shows up to appointment with stolen gun, says police

Henry Williams, 39
Henry Williams, 39(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after police say he showed up at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for a dental appointment with a stolen gun.

Henry Williams, 39, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and theft of property, to wit, firearm, valued at $2,500 or less.

Police say that on Wednesday, university police were dispatched to the school’s dental building at 875 Union Avenue in regard to a patient who was armed with a handgun in his waistband.

Officers made the scene where dental staff pointed out Williams as the armed patient.

Williams was then taken into custody.

Police say dispatch told officers that the handgun was stolen.

Williams was released on his own recognizance Thursday.

Records show Williams has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of domestic assault, vandalism, theft, drug possession, and over a dozen driving infractions.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

