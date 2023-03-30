Advertise with Us
Traffic blocked on I-55 bridge due to multi-vehicle crash

The scene on the I-55 bridge.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-bound traffic is blocked on the I-55 bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is heavily congested across the river into West Memphis.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:57 p.m.

All southbound lanes are blocked. Only the left and right shoulders are open.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

