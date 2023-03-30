Traffic blocked on I-55 bridge due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-bound traffic is blocked on the I-55 bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is heavily congested across the river into West Memphis.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:57 p.m.

All southbound lanes are blocked. Only the left and right shoulders are open.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

