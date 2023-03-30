Advertise with Us
Take these 3 steps to increase retirement readiness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you on the right track to retire?

Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement products at Fidelity Investments, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about three steps people can take to substantially increase retirement readiness.

She also talked about where America stands when it comes to retirement preparedness post-pandemic.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

