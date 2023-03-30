Severe storms possible with a cold front on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have more sunshine today and a south wind, which will help temperatures climb to the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually increase, so it will be mostly cloudy by sunset. A few showers will develop by 9 pm and rain chances will rise tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Showers will be possible on Friday morning and afternoon, but severe storms will be possible in the evening when a cold front arrives. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. Tornadoes and hail will also be possible. Rain will come to an end around midnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

