Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

‘Protect our kids’: Parents rally at capitol days after Covenant School shooting

Groups plan to voice their concerns to lawmakers as they head into session.
Flag flies at half-staff at Tennessee State Capitol
Flag flies at half-staff at Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three days after The Covenant School shooting took the lives of three children and three adults, people are demanding change.

Parents and their children are rallying at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning to advocate for stricter gun laws.

The group chanted, “Protect our kids!” and demanded for gun control. They met at 8 a.m. on the steps along Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Legislative Plaza. They then headed to the state capitol, where they plan to get to the second floor and sing.

Advocates plan to voice their concerns regarding stricter gun laws to lawmakers as they head to session.

Previous Coverage

Mothers rally as republican lawmakers call for hearings on 2 gun bills

3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

Mourners walk for Covenant shooting victims demanding change from lawmakers

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
Crime scene tape outside the lobby entrance of Sonesta ES Suites Memphis.
Shots fired at East Memphis hotel
Jermell James White
Man charged after string of Germantown auto burglaries

Latest News

Antisemitic incidents graphic
New campaign offers guidance & resources to combat antisemitism
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis student attacked on school bus
Memphis parent claims 9-year-old student was attacked by stranger on school bus
Women with her hands in her lap
Doctor talks about under-diagnosed condition effecting women
Google reveals top March search trends (Google Trends)
Google reveals top March search trends