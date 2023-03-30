Pedestrian killed at Shelby County landfill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle at the Shelby County landfill.

The death happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the landfill on Malone Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis police have not revealed what circumstances led to her death.

