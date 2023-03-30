New campaign offers guidance & resources to combat antisemitism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is launching a new national campaign to rally support, offer guidance and resources, and help all people to Stand up To Hate.

The $25M campaign hopes raise awareness around the disturbing increase of antisemitism in the U.S. and empower all Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate.

Matthew Berger, executive director of the foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why he believes antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S.

He also shared advice on what people can do if they see others making antisemitic remarks or social posts.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

