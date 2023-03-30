Advertise with Us
MSCS: Cummings K-8 opening delayed, other updates announced

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) recently shared with parents some school updates that are scheduled to go into effect during the 2023-24 school year.

The district says the following changes are part of MSCS’ ongoing mission to expand services, welcome state-run schools back to the district, and ensure efficiency:

  • Shady Grove Early Learning School, a comprehensive early-childhood Pre-K family and school support center, will open at 5360 Shady Grove Road. Along with providing Pre-K education to more than 100 students, the program will partner with community organizations and businesses to broaden educational and family engagement for all MSCS preschool students and families. Services will include family education and developmental learning training, a Pre-K library, and a diaper and food pantry.
  • Renovations and repairs are ongoing at Cummings K-9 Optional School. However, due to additional renovations, the building will not be ready for students and staff at the start of the 2023-24 school year. Additional renovations include fresh paint, new flooring in parts of the building, remodeled bathrooms, updated HVAC and fire alarm systems, and a new, state-of-the-art gym. Cummings students and staff will remain at LaRose Elementary next school year as the district continues this unique but successful journey of two schools in one location.
RELATED — Cummings K-8 students to remain at LaRose Elementary for remainder of 2022-23 school year
  • Hanley School will transition from the state-run Achievement School District (ASD) back to MSCS’ iZone, a group of district-run turnaround schools that receive additional support staff, extended learning time, and new resources for classrooms and families.

In addition, one update was shared, which is scheduled to go into effect during the 2024-25 school year.

  • Mt. Pisgah School will transition back to a middle school at the start of the 2024-25 school year. Current Mt. Pisgah ninth-graders will receive additional support to transition to a different MSCS high school for 10th grade with consideration given for priority placement. Rising Mt. Pisgah ninth-graders (current eighth-graders) are welcome to stay at Mt. Pisgah next year, or the district will provide extra assistance for them to select a new high school.

