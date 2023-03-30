Advertise with Us
MPD: Thieves use stolen vehicles to break into Memphis phone repair store

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis phone repair store was broken into overnight. Police say the thieves used stolen vehicles to commit the crime.

The district manager for Wireless of Memphis on Jackson Avenue says the store has been broken into twice in one month.

Memphis police say three suspects stole a vehicle from a neighboring dealership, then used it to smash their way into the store.

The district manager says he worries crime will cause many businesses to leave Memphis, and that could impact the economy.

“So you know this area, and it’s not just this area, it’s all of Memphis,” said Arturo Colunguq, district manager for Wireless of Memphis. “But it’s getting out of hand. Business is declining and crime is on the rise.”

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

