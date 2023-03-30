Advertise with Us
Man found dead in Overton Park

Overton Park
Overton Park(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a dead body found in Midtown.

A man was found dead in the wooded area of Overton Park on Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., said police.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

