Man found dead in Overton Park
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a dead body found in Midtown.
A man was found dead in the wooded area of Overton Park on Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., said police.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
We are working to gather more information.
