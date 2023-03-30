LIVE: MPD holds press conference over shooting at Prive Restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will be holding a press conference over the fatal shooting that took place at the Prive Restaurant on Wednesday night.

As previously reported, the shooting left two dead and another five people injured.

According to MPD, two suspects are currently in custody.

