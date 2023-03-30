Advertise with Us
LIVE: MPD holds press conference over shooting at Prive Restaurant

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will be holding a press conference over the fatal shooting that took place at the Prive Restaurant on Wednesday night.

As previously reported, the shooting left two dead and another five people injured.

According to MPD, two suspects are currently in custody.

Click here to watch live

