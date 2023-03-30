Halbert responds to calls for her resignation after ongoing issues with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday Shelby county Clerk Wanda Halbert appeared at a Shelby County Commission Committee meeting to answer questions about ongoing issues at the Shelby County clerk’s office.

The discussion was slated for 15 minutes but lasted over an hour.

This meeting was the result of a letter Mayor Lee Harris sent to Halbert last week telling her to pick a location for the popular Poplar and highland location or face possible sanctions.

It was a lot of finger pointing on both sides, but still no clear solutions were offered.

“How is it possible that we’re at this point after 5 years of your leadership,” asked Shelby county commissioner Mick Wright.

Halbert has been at the center of deep criticism for long lines, delayed license plate tags, and the new Riverdale location has yet to open its doors.

The latest issue is the Poplar Plaza location’s lease expires in June and there is no definitive plan of where to go next.

Emails obtained by Action News 5 show Finard Properties director emailed Halbert about alternative locations dating back to September.

Wright says the latest snafu is the final straw. He directly asked Halbert if she thought it was time for her to resign.

“So to answer your question sir. Absolutely not. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not a politician. I’m an advocate,” said Halbert.

Clerk Halbert confirmed after the meeting that Poplar and Highland will stay open, the location will move within the shopping center nearby.

However, she says that location is not much bigger than the current location.

To handle overflow, she’s considering temporarily opening an old bank on Quince and Perkins.

Halbert says the operation of the clerk’s officer for the past 20 plus years has been in violation of code enforcement and the Americans Disability Act.

I’m not suggesting at all that someone has intentionally or deliberately done anything illegal or improper, I just believe over time a host of practice has become the normal,” said Halbert.

“It’s time for us to clean it up. We can no longer serve the customers of Shelby county in the manner which we’ve been serving them. It’s totally inappropriate,” said Halbert.

Halbert says her office is understaffed partially due to low pay and the office in general needs more funding. Thursday Commission Chair Mickell Lowery says he is finalizing efforts to appoint a “Special advisor” to help Halbert come up with solutions.

Lowery says a MOA or memo of Agreement was sent to Halbert Wednesday for her to sign.

It’s unclear who the new special advisor will be or a specific start date for the new position.

