Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and here’s what you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South Friday bringing the threat for strong to severe storms late in the day and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over the entire Action News 5 coverage area. The potential for flash flooding, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will accompany this system. That will be followed by a mild and dry weekend and then a potentially stormy pattern for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Rain and Thunderstorms with the threat for strong to severe storms late afternoon and evening, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

