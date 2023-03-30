Arkansas supreme court denies man’s appeal of 2021 murder conviction

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has denied the appeal for a man’s 2021 murder conviction in Crittenden County.

Sir Jeffrey McNeil-Lewis, the man sentenced to life for the 2021 Crittenden County murder, filed a motion for a mistrial citing that one of the jurors had failed to disclose their relationship with a member of law enforcement.

The circuit courts never ruled on the motion, and the motion was later denied.

Lewis has is now appealing both the murder conviction and the denied motion for mistrial.

