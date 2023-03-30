Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Arkansas supreme court denies man’s appeal of 2021 murder conviction

Man convicted for 2021 Crittenden County Murder
Man convicted for 2021 Crittenden County Murder(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has denied the appeal for a man’s 2021 murder conviction in Crittenden County.

Sir Jeffrey McNeil-Lewis, the man sentenced to life for the 2021 Crittenden County murder, filed a motion for a mistrial citing that one of the jurors had failed to disclose their relationship with a member of law enforcement.

The circuit courts never ruled on the motion, and the motion was later denied.

Lewis has is now appealing both the murder conviction and the denied motion for mistrial.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
Crime scene tape outside the lobby entrance of Sonesta ES Suites Memphis.
Shots fired at East Memphis hotel
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant

Latest News

Henry Williams, 39
UTHSC dental patient shows up to appointment with stolen gun, says police
Cortez Brown, 25
West Memphis police chase ends in crash in Memphis
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed at Shelby County landfill
Mississippi state Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, left, speaks at a news conference Wednesday,...
Rejection of Black educator angers some Mississippi senators