2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Prive that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club, said MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.