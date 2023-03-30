1 killed, 2 injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven that left one dead and 2 injured on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Wesley Oaks Circle at 12:53 a.m.

According to MPD, three men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One man did not survive his injuries.

The suspects were in a black Infiniti, said police.

At 12:53 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 blk of N Wesley Oaks Circle. Three male victims were located and transported to ROH critical. One male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The suspects occupied a black Infiniti. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/54BXNOYFcH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2023

We are working to gather more information.

