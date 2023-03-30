Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

1 killed, 2 injured in Whitehaven shooting

1 killed, 2 injured in Whitehaven shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in Whitehaven shooting(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven that left one dead and 2 injured on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Wesley Oaks Circle at 12:53 a.m.

According to MPD, three men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One man did not survive his injuries.

The suspects were in a black Infiniti, said police.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
Crime scene tape outside the lobby entrance of Sonesta ES Suites Memphis.
Shots fired at East Memphis hotel
Jermell James White
Man charged after string of Germantown auto burglaries
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Latest News

2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 3/30
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Timothy Herrington “optimistic” in the face of capital murder charge, family says.