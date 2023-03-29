Your First Alert to a frosty night for some tonight & a stormy day for all Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure continues to drive unseasonably cold air Into the Mid-South this evening prompting the National Weather Service to issue a FROST ADVISORY from 1 AM to 9 A for much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County. Fortunately, a warm up will begin tomorrow, but another late week cold front will intersect that warmer air Friday bringing the potential for another round of strong to severe storms to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A few storms Friday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

