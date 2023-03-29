Warming trend begins, First Alert to severe storms Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. With full sunshine today, high temperatures will hit the mid 60s to upper 60s. It will be clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will gradually build in tomorrow ahead of our next weather system.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will start off with sun, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. A stray shower will also be possible in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows near 60. Friday will start off cloudy with light showers in the morning and afternoon. When a cold front arrives in the evening, strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts will be possible. Storms will come to an end around midnight. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s Friday,

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

