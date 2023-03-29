Advertise with Us
Warmer weather and another round of Friday strong or severe storms

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and a southeast wind at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect sunshine early, but clouds will gradually move in late in the day. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s. Showers are possible Thursday night

ANOTHER FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will arrive on Friday with another round of rain and storms through Friday night. A few storms could be severe. Damaging wind is the main risk, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The main risk area will be in northeast AR and northwest TN. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Dry and pleasant with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees both days. Lows will be in the 40s on Saturday night.

WET AND STORMY NEXT WEEK: More rain and storms return Monday through Wednesday. Flooding or even a few severe storms can’t be ruled out at some point. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

