Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Traffic backed up after crash involving school bus on I-240

Traffic backup on I-240
Traffic backup on I-240(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 Eastbound near Sam Cooper Boulevard involving a school bus.

All eastbound lanes are blocked, including the left shoulder.

According to Memphis police, at 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash. Preliminary reports say there was one child and two adults on the First Student bus.

Police say no injuries have been reported, but traffic is “severely delayed.”

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route to allow first responders to clear the scene.

Crash scene involving a school bus on I-240 E near Sam Cooper Boulevard.
Crash scene involving a school bus on I-240 E near Sam Cooper Boulevard.(Phil McLendon)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
The active police search scene in Germantown
Auto burglary suspect captured in Germantown after search affecting school bus routes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
2 injured after shooting at CRU Lounge
2 injured including security guard after shooting at CRU Lounge

Latest News

Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Candlelight vigil (generic)
First Lady Jill Biden to attend downtown vigil for Covenant shooting victims
Audrey Hale inside The Covenant School.
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school