Traffic backed up after crash involving school bus on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 Eastbound near Sam Cooper Boulevard involving a school bus.

All eastbound lanes are blocked, including the left shoulder.

According to Memphis police, at 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash. Preliminary reports say there was one child and two adults on the First Student bus.

Police say no injuries have been reported, but traffic is “severely delayed.”

“We are working with emergency responders on the scene who are evaluating the two adults and one child out of an abundance of caution.”

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route to allow first responders to clear the scene.

Crash scene involving a school bus on I-240 E near Sam Cooper Boulevard. (Phil McLendon)

