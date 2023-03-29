Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Timothy Herrington indicted in missing person Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, a suspect in the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee was indicted on Wednesday.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department served Herrington the indictment on the charge of capital murder after a day and a half of testimonies.

Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July.

Herrington remains out on bond.

Oxford Police Department says trial dates and proceedings will be set at a different time.

Police say this is still an active investigation and will continue to look for Lee, who is presumed dead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Fast food manager accused of pulling gun on employee
Captain D’s manager pulled gun on employee, said MPD
A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Police release surveillance footage from Nashville school shooting

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Severe Weather Update 3/29
Memphis Police Deparment is searching for these three suspects after GameStop burglary.
3 suspects wanted after GameStop burglary
The active police search scene in Germantown
Suspect captured after search affecting school bus routes
AIDS quilt comes to Memphis
National AIDS Memorial Quilt event comes to Memphis