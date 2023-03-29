Timothy Herrington indicted in missing person Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, a suspect in the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee was indicted on Wednesday.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department served Herrington the indictment on the charge of capital murder after a day and a half of testimonies.

Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July.

Herrington remains out on bond.

Oxford Police Department says trial dates and proceedings will be set at a different time.

Police say this is still an active investigation and will continue to look for Lee, who is presumed dead.

