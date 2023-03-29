TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officer Rex Engelbert was the first officer to open the doors to The Covenant School after reports of a school shooting on Monday morning in Nashville.

Engelbert, a four-year Metro Police veteran, quickly unlocked and opened the door after a school staffer told him that at least two children were missing.

As the door opened, Engelbert was met with the blaring sound of a fire alarm echoing inside the school. Engelbert, not knowing what was inside, turned back to his team and yelled, “Let’s go!”

Two minutes and 15 seconds later, the threat was over. The events that unfolded Monday happened quickly. The shooter entered the school, opened fire, killed six people and was killed by officers less than an hour after leaving home.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE

About 9:30 a.m. – Metro Police Chief John Drake said 28-year-old Audrey Hale left home Monday morning with a red bag. Hale’s mother asked about the bag, but the shooter dismissed the question, police said.

9:53 a.m. — Hale, driving a Honda Fit, arrives at The Covenant School, according to surveillance footage. The footage shows Hale driving around the parking lot, going out of frame and parking at about 9:55 a.m.

Police said this is the car Audrey Hale drove to The Covenant School on Monday morning. (MNPD)

9:57 a.m. – Hale sends a goodbye message on Instagram to a former middle school classmate on Instagram. “This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.” The former classmate responds, telling the shooter they have much more life to live.

Hale responds again, saying one day, “this will make more sense” but “something bad is about to happen.”

An Instagram message from Audrey Hale to Avrianna Patton sent minutes before a school shooting at The Covenant School. (Photo submitted)

10:10 a.m – Hale approaches a side entrance to the private Christian school. Without hesitation, Hale fires rounds through the glass doors. Seconds later, the shooter ducks under a push bar to enter the school. Hale is carrying two AR-style rifles and a handgun.

Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School. (MNPD)

10:13 a.m. – First shots-fired call to 911.

10:13 a.m. – Hale walks through a school hallway. For several minutes, the shooter walks around outside a church office, enters, exits, and then passes the children’s ministry. Hale fires shots at 10:21 a.m. before walking out of the video frame.

Audrey Hale walks outside one of an office inside The Covenant School. (MNPD)

10:24 a.m. – The first Metro Police officers arrive on the scene. Within seconds, Engelbert unlocks and opens the door. The five-member tactical unit enters the school and starts its search for the shooter.

10:27 a.m. – The team of officers encounters the shooter on the second-floor atrium. Police said Hale had been firing through a window at arriving officers. Englebert, alongside Officer Michael Collazo, shot and killed Hale.

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday. (MNPD)

The threat was over.

