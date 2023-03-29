Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers player pleads not guilty after punch thrown after game

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-54.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis women’s basketball player Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

The charge stems from an altercation that happened following Memphis’ loss to Bowling Green in the WNIT, where Shutes was seen punching a Bowling Green player.

Bowling Green University Police moved forward with arresting Shutes, who was charged with assault.

The University of Memphis athletic department issued the following statement, denouncing the action, the day after the altercation:

Shutes, a fifth-year player who finished with 13 points in her final game with the Tigers, was a second-team All-AAC selection this season.

