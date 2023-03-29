Tigers player pleads not guilty after punch thrown after game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis women’s basketball player Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

The charge stems from an altercation that happened following Memphis’ loss to Bowling Green in the WNIT, where Shutes was seen punching a Bowling Green player.

Bowling Green University Police moved forward with arresting Shutes, who was charged with assault.

The University of Memphis athletic department issued the following statement, denouncing the action, the day after the altercation:

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes. Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

Shutes, a fifth-year player who finished with 13 points in her final game with the Tigers, was a second-team All-AAC selection this season.

