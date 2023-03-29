Advertise with Us
Shots fired at East Memphis hotel

Crime scene tape outside the lobby entrance of Sonesta ES Suites Memphis.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites Memphis hotel at 6141 Old Poplar Pike.

No injuries were reported, police say.

It is unclear at this time whether or not any arrests have been made.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

