Shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites Memphis hotel at 6141 Old Poplar Pike.

No injuries were reported, police say.

It is unclear at this time whether or not any arrests have been made.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.