Shelby County commissioner calls for resignation of County Clerk Wanda Halbert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright is calling for Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to resign.

“Clerk Halbert, for the good of Shelby County and all of its citizens, and in the interest of the continuity of services in the Shelby County Clerk’s office, I am asking you to please step down from this office,” Wright said.

Commissioner Wright said newly released information calls into question the continued viability of multiple offices maintained by the clerk’s office, added to the ongoing issues related to the closing of the Exeter branch and the still unused Riverdale location.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert

Wright also noted Clerk Halbert’s failure to observe the reasonable deadlines set by both the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Mayor.

Last year, the Board of Commissioners was unanimous in calling for the Riverdale location to open by October 31.

And last week, Mayor Harris asked Clerk Halbert to select a replacement location for the Poplar branch by March 24. In both cases, the deadlines were ignored.

“In the face of these missed deadlines, as well as office closures, delays, long lines, mailing problems, accounting difficulties, communication gaps, intra-governmental disputes and a growing list of unresolved complaints, the citizens have lost faith in our ability to provide basic services,” he said. “It’s time for new leadership in the Clerk’s office.”

Wright said he believes Clerk Halbert was re-elected in August on the strength of her many years of public service, both as a member of the Memphis City Council and of the Memphis City Schools Board of Education.

But he says Tuesday’s circumstances call for a new direction.

“The citizens are not interested in ongoing skirmishes between the branches of government,” he said. “Further meetings and investigations would be a drain on public resources and cause additional turmoil and confusion. Therefore, I hope Clerk Halbert will acknowledge that we’ve reached an impasse and simply take the bold step of putting her own interests aside and allowing someone else to start fresh.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.