Psychologist shares advice on talking with kids about tragedies on the news

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following the tragic school shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, a psychologist is sharing advice for parents.

Psychologist Dr. Colby Butzon with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to talk with children and help them cope with tragedies on the news.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

