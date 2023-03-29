Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a...
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday, March 25. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.

Friday’s powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, where the 75-year-old, family-owned company has long had a factory.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the probe late Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident a “natural gas” explosion and fire. The agency has preliminary information from local authorities and a natural gas utility that a gas pipeline was involved, an agency spokesperson, Keith Holloway, told The Associated Press.

NTSB is investigating “what caused, how and why the explosion occurred,” according to Holloway.

Other local, state and federal investigations are ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police have said “everything’s on the table” as fire marshals also try to pinpoint the origin and cause. Some workers told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast, although the gas utility UGI said it received no reports of a gas leak.

“UGI is cooperating with authorities in the investigation concerning the incident at R.M. Palmer,” utility spokesperson Joe Swope said late Tuesday. He directed further questions to the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Memphis Catholic Schools supt. reacts to The Covenant School shooting
MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023
MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun...
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun laws
New synthetic turf fields at Cameron Brown Park
Germantown cuts ribbon on new turf fields at Cameron Brown Park