Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Jermell James White
Man charged after string of Germantown auto burglaries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
2 injured after shooting at CRU Lounge
2 injured including security guard after shooting at CRU Lounge

Latest News

People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tigers player pleads not guilty after punch thrown after game
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names