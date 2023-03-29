National AIDS Memorial Quilt event comes to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A national campaign designed to end HIV in black, brown, and LGBTQ communities will stop in Memphis on Wednesday.

It comes as the number of people living with the disease in Tennessee is over 19,000.

This campaign is called ‘Change the Pattern’ hosted by the National AIDS Memorial and the Southern AIDS Coalition.

The campaign comes to Memphis this week as the city ranks 8th in the country for new HIV cases.

From Wednesday until April 1, the National AIDS Memorial Quilt will be o n display at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education located at 225 S. Main Street.

It’s a free event that will include workshops and educational forums.

The campaign also comes as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recently sent back more than $8 million dollars in federal funding, dedicated to testing, surveillance, and prevention of HIV.

It was a plea from many state leaders, including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, to keep that money in the state.

According to Shelby County health leaders, more than 7,000 people living in the county have HIV for every three cases in the state.

Along with the national AIDS memorial quilt being on display this week, there will also be community events taking place at Lemoyne-Owen college Thursday night.

