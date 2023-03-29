Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Memphis.

In 87 days, MPD has already recorded 90 homicides and 75 murders.

On Monday evening, crime tape surrounded the Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser as Memphis police investigated the city’s latest fatal shooting.

Police say a woman and teenager were killed.

The scene at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street.
The scene at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street.(Action News 5)

”People are frustrated,” said Walter Green, Friendship Baptist Church’s senior pastor. 

Green said the violence has shaken his community across town in Klondike as well.

He said his church is partnering with local schools, clergy and community resources to combat crime.

”Oftentimes, we say that it’s the police’s fault, the police is not doing enough policing. Well, as a church in this community, we also believe that we have a responsibility to give folks hope and that we have to partner with others to help them do their job,” said Green. 

So far this year, MPD reports 90 homicides and 75 murders.

That’s up from this time last year when the city recorded 65 homicides and 54 murders.

In his message, Pastor Green said he hopes this rally will be the first of many to speak truth to power in the Klondike community and across Memphis to combat violence and crime.

“I know once it gets warmer, we’re in spring, summer comes, guess what we’re going to have, more violence,” said Green. “And if we’re not doing something now, then we’re gonna sit around complaining later.”

MPD says as of Tuesday, there has been no arrest made in Monday evening’s double homicide.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Memphis Catholic Schools supt. reacts to The Covenant School shooting
MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023
MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun...
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun laws