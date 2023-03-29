MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a suspicious person seen on Double Tree Elementary school campus Wednesday morning.

MSCS spokespersons say that all students at Double Tree Elementary school have been accounted for and classes are still in session.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown but it has since then been lifted.

MSCS says parents are allowed to pick up their children if necessary.

ON SCENE at Double Tree elementary where we’ve received calls about a possible kidnapping outside of the school.



Serval MPD officers are on scene.



We’ve got calls in and are working to confirm information @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/S8jxOhoyCO — Sydney Gray (@Sydney_GTV) March 29, 2023

MPD is still gathering information; at this time, it does not appear that there was an abduction, according to police.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

