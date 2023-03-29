Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school

The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a suspicious person seen on Double Tree Elementary school campus Wednesday morning.

MSCS spokespersons say that all students at Double Tree Elementary school have been accounted for and classes are still in session.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown but it has since then been lifted.

MSCS says parents are allowed to pick up their children if necessary.

MPD is still gathering information; at this time, it does not appear that there was an abduction, according to police.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Fast food manager accused of pulling gun on employee
Captain D’s manager pulled gun on employee, said MPD
Kennon Vaughn
Germantown pastor returns to congregation after being injured in fatal plane crash

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dr. Katie Herrington at Green Hills Family Psych is helping families of the Covenant School and...
Psychologist shares advice on talking with kids about tragedies on the news
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks brunch
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks brunch
Colon cancer awareness event to offer free at-home screening kits
Colon cancer awareness event to offer free at-home screening kits