Memphis rapper Juicy J announces release date for tell-all memoir

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jordan “Juicy J” Houston, one of the founding members of the Oscar-winning group Three 6 Mafia, has announced the official release date of his much anticipated memoir, Chronicles of the Juice Man.

The embodiment of hustle culture himself, Juicy J is holding no punches in this memoir as he promises that it will be a raw, unfiltered look into the world behind the music.

This memoir will reveal the man behind the legacy, as he shares invaluable stories about his humble upbringing and his resilient rise to international stardom.

This is a never-before-seen look into the making of a renowned and respected musician. It is meant to be a well of wisdom for those who are interested in music, the arts, and the journey to creative success.

Chronicles of the Juice Man is available for preorder and will be hitting shelves on September 6, 2023.

