Memphis rapper Juicy J announces release date for tell-all memoir

Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6,...
Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jordan “Juicy J” Houston, one of the founding members of the Oscar-winning group Three 6 Mafia, has announced the official release date of his much anticipated memoir, Chronicles of the Juice Man.

The embodiment of hustle culture himself, Juicy J is holding no punches in this memoir as he promises that it will be a raw, unfiltered look into the world behind the music.

This memoir will reveal the man behind the legacy, as he shares invaluable stories about his humble upbringing and his resilient rise to international stardom.

This is a never-before-seen look into the making of a renowned and respected musician. It is meant to be a well of wisdom for those who are interested in music, the arts, and the journey to creative success.

Chronicles of the Juice Man is available for preorder and will be hitting shelves on September 6, 2023.

