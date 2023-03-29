Man in critical condition after shooting near Colonial Acres, 2 suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Health after a shooting just south of Colonial Acres.

Police say at 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Maxine Street, south of Willow Road.

There, officers located one male gunshot victim.

Police say the suspects are two men occupying a blue Toyota Rav4 with tinted windows.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

