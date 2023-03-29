Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man in critical condition after shooting near Colonial Acres, 2 suspects at large

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Health after a shooting just south of Colonial Acres.

Police say at 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Maxine Street, south of Willow Road.

There, officers located one male gunshot victim.

Police say the suspects are two men occupying a blue Toyota Rav4 with tinted windows.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Jermell James White
Man charged after string of Germantown auto burglaries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
The scene at Double Tree Elementary.
MPD investigates suspicious person outside elementary school
2 injured after shooting at CRU Lounge
2 injured including security guard after shooting at CRU Lounge

Latest News

Five teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday,...
Funeral arrangements set for 5 teens killed in Batesville crash
Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tigers player pleads not guilty after punch thrown after game
Crime scene tape outside the lobby entrance of Sonesta ES Suites Memphis.
Shots fired at East Memphis hotel
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas