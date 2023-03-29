Man in critical condition after shooting near Colonial Acres, 2 suspects at large
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Health after a shooting just south of Colonial Acres.
Police say at 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Maxine Street, south of Willow Road.
There, officers located one male gunshot victim.
Police say the suspects are two men occupying a blue Toyota Rav4 with tinted windows.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.