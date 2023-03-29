Advertise with Us
Suspect captured after search affecting school bus routes

The active police search scene in Germantown
The active police search scene in Germantown(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police captured a suspect after searching for him on Wednesday.

GPD arrested the individual related to the auto burglaries in the Oaks Subdivision after searching for more than an hour.

Four bus routes were disrupted in Germantown.

Parents have been notified and tardies will be excused at our schools this morning.

Germantown
Germantown(action news 5)

