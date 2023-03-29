Suspect captured after search affecting school bus routes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police captured a suspect after searching for him on Wednesday.

GPD arrested the individual related to the auto burglaries in the Oaks Subdivision after searching for more than an hour.

Four bus routes were disrupted in Germantown.

Parents have been notified and tardies will be excused at our schools this morning.

