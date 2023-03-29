Germantown cuts ribbon on new turf fields at Cameron Brown Park

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Young athletes in the City of Germantown are ready to play ball!

On Tuesday, the city cut the ribbon on three brand new synthetic turf fields at Cameron Brown Park that will enhance the game experience for both parents and players.

Players will now be able to play on the fields rain or shine, while parents are happy to know that their young athletes will have cleaner uniforms from the synthetic fields.

The city says this was a huge project that was long overdue.

The celebration ended in several games to break in the new fields.

Players of all ages were excited to take the mound for the very first time.

“We came one day as a city team, and we walk these fields, and we had a certain amount of pride that we had pretty good ball fields,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “But we walked around. We saw they were a little bit tired, and they needed some refreshment, and when we started to peel that onion back a little bit, we realized they needed a little bit more than just some refreshment. They needed an overhaul.”

With the new fields, the Germantown Baseball League is even more excited for their upcoming spring season.

