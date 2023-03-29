Funeral arrangements set for 5 teens killed in Batesville crash

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A funeral date has been set for the five teenagers who were killed in a car crash in Batesville last Tuesday.

The victims are:

Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19

Montraz Webster - age 14

Destiny Liphford - age 15

Jamerian Towns - age 12

Earl Holmes - age 13

The victims are all cousins.

A visitation will be held at Cooley’s Mortuary on Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Batesville Jr. High School on Sunday, April 2. The bodies will lie in repose from noon until the service begins at 1 p.m.

The burial will take place at Eureka Church Cemetery following the service.

Cooley’s Mortuary is no longer accepting donations for the families, as all five victims’ funeral expenses have been paid thanks to the community’s love and support.

