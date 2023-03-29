Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working on a vehicle fire on Tuesday.(Jasmine Lotts | KWTX)
By KWTX staff, Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating a crash that killed a firefighter and injured two troopers.

KWTX reports a volunteer firefighter was killed on Tuesday after the crash occurred on Interstate 35. He was identified as 60-year-old Edward Hykel.

Texas officials said the 60-year-old worked as a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and in the Public Works Department.

“He was a valuable asset to the city of West and was a great employee,” West Mayor Tommy Muska said. “I can’t say enough about his attitude about work and life. He just had a get-it-done attitude.”

Authorities said troopers were providing traffic control along with firefighters from the West Fire Department, who were working a vehicle fire, on the interstate near mile marker 354 Tuesday afternoon.

However, a driver of a tractor-trailer disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units on the highway, officials said.

Hykel was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the two troopers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials gave no immediate word if the truck driver was arrested in connection with the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Memphis Catholic Schools supt. reacts to The Covenant School shooting
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun...
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun laws
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’