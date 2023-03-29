Advertise with Us
Colon cancer awareness event to offer free at-home screening kits

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is hosting a free colon cancer awareness event on March 30 at 6 p.m. at Bartlett United Methodist Church.

Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States.

Dr. Paul Johnson, colorectal surgeon and surgical oncologist with the Methodist Cancer Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the panel of expert that will be on hand to talk about risk factors, warning signs and screening options.

One panelist is also a Spanish medical translator.

Resources will also be available for uninsured and underinsured community members ages 45 and up. There will also be free at-home screening kits available for those who qualify while supplies last.

Click here to register or call (901) 463-3910.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

