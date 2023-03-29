Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 robbery suspects fall through ceiling

Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin. (Source: WISN/GLENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: The expletives used by the police have been bleeped.

GLENDALE, Wis. (WISN) - Two masked robbery suspects tried to rob their old workplace, police said, but when police closed in, the intruders climbed into the ceiling - only to fall to the ground in a moment caught on camera.

“They’re going back into the kitchen. There’s two of them with masks on, puffy hooded winter jackets. They’re going back into the kitchen,” an officer is seen on bodycam saying.

Police were called to the Bayshore Qdoba on March 14.

A surveillance video shows two suspects forcing a worker into a bathroom as they attempt to rob their former place of employment, police said.

With officers closing in, the pair decided to climb into the ceiling, investigators said.

A video angle shows the moment the ceiling panels gave way and both suspects fell to the ground.

While trying to track them down, officers in the dining area came up with a plan.

“Hey, if they’re above that (expletive) vent hood, can we pop open a (expletive) one of those ceiling tiles with the broom and (expletive) shoot a pepper ball up there? Just got to be quick about it,” one officer says.

Police said an officer eventually spotted some movement in a nearby dumpster, and the two began following police commands.

“Walk towards me slow with your hands up, alright?” the officer said. “Glendale Police Department. We want everyone to go home safe tonight, OK? Just walk toward me slowly. Okay, keep your hands where we can see them.”

Police said they arrested two people that night, 18-year-old Marqavion Williams and a 16-year-old girl.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Fast food manager accused of pulling gun on employee
Captain D’s manager pulled gun on employee, said MPD
A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Police release surveillance footage from Nashville school shooting

Latest News

AIDS quilt comes to Memphis
National AIDS Memorial Quilt event comes to Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police searches for suspect, affecting school bus routes
A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills