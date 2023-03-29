Advertise with Us
Car crash causes traffic delay on I-40

Car crash causing traffic
Car crash causing traffic(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a car crash on Interstate 40 on Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 at Hollywood Street at 5:49 a.m.

One westbound lane is blocked.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

