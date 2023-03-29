Advertise with Us
Batesville police look to identify suspect involved in shooting

The vehicle believed to be used in the shooting, police say.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Batesville Police Department is seeking information about the identity of an individual involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Van Voris Street at 4:45 p.m.

According to surveillance, the suspect is believed to have used a white Chevrolet Malibu in the shooting.

The vehicle believed to be used in the shooting, police say.(Action News 5)

