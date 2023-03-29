Advertise with Us
3 suspects wanted after GameStop burglary

Memphis Police Deparment is searching for these three suspects after GameStop burglary.
Memphis Police Deparment is searching for these three suspects after GameStop burglary.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after a burglary at GameStop on March 16.

The suspects used a silver Hyundai Elantra with unknown tags to ram through the front door of the Gamestop on 465 Germantown Parkway at 4:00 a.m., police say.

Once inside, the men took an undetermined amount of merchandise and drove away from the scene.

These individuals are also responsible for multiple business burglaries, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

