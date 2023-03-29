Advertise with Us
3 artists added to Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis in May will be taking place in Tom Lee Park
Memphis in May will be taking place in Tom Lee Park(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May has announced three more artists that have been added to their 45th Beale Street Music Festival lineup.

The new additions to the lineup include indie rockers Moon Taxi, neo-soul sensation Eric Benet, and the powerhouse blues band Azmyl and the Truly Asia.

The 2023 Beale Street Music Festival is May 5-7 in Tom Lee Park, downtown Memphis, TN.

