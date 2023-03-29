3 artists added to Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May has announced three more artists that have been added to their 45th Beale Street Music Festival lineup.

The new additions to the lineup include indie rockers Moon Taxi, neo-soul sensation Eric Benet, and the powerhouse blues band Azmyl and the Truly Asia.

The 2023 Beale Street Music Festival is May 5-7 in Tom Lee Park, downtown Memphis, TN.

