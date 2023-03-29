Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

2 injured after shooting at CRU Lounge

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at CRU Lounge, leaving two injured on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at 10:45 p.m., according to dispatch.

MPD is looking for a man with a beard who wore a baby blue skull cap and blue jeans.

According to MPD dispatch, he carried a Draco semi-automatic weapon.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Carriage Crossing in Collierville
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M
Fast food manager accused of pulling gun on employee
Captain D’s manager pulled gun on employee, said MPD
A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Police release surveillance footage from Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Shooting at CRU
Shooting at CRU Lounge leaves two hospitalized
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 3/29
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Ghost River Brewing Company opened their first location in 2007.
5 Star Story: Ghost River Brewing Co.