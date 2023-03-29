2 injured after shooting at CRU Lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at CRU Lounge, leaving two injured on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at 10:45 p.m., according to dispatch.

MPD is looking for a man with a beard who wore a baby blue skull cap and blue jeans.

According to MPD dispatch, he carried a Draco semi-automatic weapon.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

